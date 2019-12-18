Durham drops 44-point triple-double as Meralco blasts TNT to tie semis

ALLEN Durham led Meralco to a runaway victory with a triple-double to defeat TNT, 114-94, on Tuesday night in Game Two of the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Durham finished with 44 points, 19 rebounds, and 11 assists for Bolts in the lopsided victory as they came back from their Game One defeat where they lost by nine but trailed by as many as 22 in the series opener.

Game Two saw Meralco holding a lead as many as 35 points on its way to leveling the series. Leading the way was Durham, who already had 21 in the first half to grab a 63-29 halftime lead.

TNT was also anemic from the field, even going 8 of 40 in the first half that contributed to the rout midway in the contest.

The loss spoiled TNT import KJ McDaniels’ 51-point effort as the KaTropa failed to grab a commanding 2-0 lead in the series. Game Three is on Thursday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.