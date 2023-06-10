Maliksi on target off the bench as Meralco nips San Miguel in Tiaong

MERALCO defeated San Miguel, 92-89, on Saturday for its third win in the PBA on Tour at the Tiaong Convention Center in Quezon.

Allein Maliksi had 21 points off the bench, while hitting five threes as Meralco improved its record to 3-1 in the out-of-town exhibition game.

San Miguel dropped to 2-3 in a game where it played with a depleted roster, missing Terrence Romeo for the first time in the preseason.

Bong Quinto had 19 points, while Raymond Almazan finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for Meralco, which also played without Chris Newsome, Aaron Black, and Chris Banchero.

But it was Maliksi who made key shots down the stretch, scoring five straight points including a triple that enabled Meralco to grab a 90-84 lead.

Jericho Cruz had 19 points, while Marvin Lee, signed by San Miguel for the PBA on Tour, was a revelation and chipped in 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting from threes.

The scores:

Meralco 92 - Maliksi 21, Quinto 19, Almazan 14, Caram 11, Pascual 8, Pasaol 5, Rios 4, Johnson 3, Jose 3, Hodge 2, Torres 2.

San Miguel 89 - Cruz 19, Lee 18, Bulanadi 18, Brondial 14, Tautuaa 12, Saldua 6, Lazarte 2, Baclao 0, Faundo 0.

Quarters: 25-24; 47-46; 69-73: 92-89.