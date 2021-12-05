Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Meralco, Platinum seal semis duel in rematch of Leg 2 finals

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Joseph Sedurifa and the Bolts make it to the last four.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    PLATINUM Karaoke is set for a rematch with Meralco as the two teams tangle in the semifinals of Leg 4 of the PBA 3x3 tournament Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

    The two teams disposed their respective quarterfinal foes to arrange the duel in a return bout between the protagonists of the Leg 2 final which the Bolts won.

    Platinum, which went 4-0 in pool play, turned back eighth seeded Terrafirma, 21-16, while the Bolts eliminated Cavitex, 21-16.

    Purefoods went off to a quick 7-0 start and cruised to a 20-15 win over Pioneer Pro Tibay to progress ro the Final 4, where it faces maiden leg winner TNT Tropang Giga.

    The trio of Almond Vosotros, Samboy De Leon, and Martin Gozum rallied back the Tropang Giga from a slow start to nip the Appmasters, 15-11.

    Samboy de LeonSamboy de Leon and the TNT Tropang Giga stay on track for a second title.

    The scores

    QFinals 1

    Meralco (21) – Sedurifa 9, Gonzaga 5, Batino 4, Maiquez 3.

    Cavitex (16) – Fonacier 7, Reyes 4, Soberano 3, Fajardo 2.

    QFinals 2

    Purefoods (20) – Mendoza 7, Eriobu 6, Javelona 6, Bonsubre 1.

    Pioneer (15) – De Chavez 6, Rivera 5, Rono 3, Abrigo 1.

    QFinals 3

    Platinum (21) – Alabanza 8, Dehesa 7, Monteclaro 6, De Chavez 0.

    Terrafirma (16) – Salem 10, Tumalip 3, Bulawan 2, Reverente 1.

    QFinals 4

    TNT (15) - Vosotros 7, Gozum 4, De Leob 3, Flores 1.

    Limitless (11) - Napoles 4, Rosser 4, Hayes 2, Caduyac 1.

