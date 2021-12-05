Meralco, Platinum seal semis duel in rematch of Leg 2 finals

PLATINUM Karaoke is set for a rematch with Meralco as the two teams tangle in the semifinals of Leg 4 of the PBA 3x3 tournament Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The two teams disposed their respective quarterfinal foes to arrange the duel in a return bout between the protagonists of the Leg 2 final which the Bolts won.

Platinum, which went 4-0 in pool play, turned back eighth seeded Terrafirma, 21-16, while the Bolts eliminated Cavitex, 21-16.

Purefoods went off to a quick 7-0 start and cruised to a 20-15 win over Pioneer Pro Tibay to progress ro the Final 4, where it faces maiden leg winner TNT Tropang Giga.

The trio of Almond Vosotros, Samboy De Leon, and Martin Gozum rallied back the Tropang Giga from a slow start to nip the Appmasters, 15-11.

Samboy de Leon and the TNT Tropang Giga stay on track for a second title.

The scores

QFinals 1

Meralco (21) – Sedurifa 9, Gonzaga 5, Batino 4, Maiquez 3.

Cavitex (16) – Fonacier 7, Reyes 4, Soberano 3, Fajardo 2.

QFinals 2

Purefoods (20) – Mendoza 7, Eriobu 6, Javelona 6, Bonsubre 1.

Pioneer (15) – De Chavez 6, Rivera 5, Rono 3, Abrigo 1.

QFinals 3

Platinum (21) – Alabanza 8, Dehesa 7, Monteclaro 6, De Chavez 0.

Terrafirma (16) – Salem 10, Tumalip 3, Bulawan 2, Reverente 1.

QFinals 4

TNT (15) - Vosotros 7, Gozum 4, De Leob 3, Flores 1.

Limitless (11) - Napoles 4, Rosser 4, Hayes 2, Caduyac 1.

