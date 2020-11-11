Meralco holds off Northport ahead of rare all-Filipino playoff appearance

MERALCO entered the quarterfinals on a winning note after defeating NorthPort, 80-73, on Wednesday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

The Bolts finished the eliminations with a 7-4 win-loss record, tying TNT, Alaska and San Miguel as of this writing. Their seeding will be determined at the end of Wednesday’s matches.

Meralco led by as many as 19 points, but still needed to stave off a late rally by NorthPort to pick up the win.

NorthPort ended the PBA bubble campaign with a six-game losing streak and a 1-10 record. The shorthanded Batang Pier played without Christian Standhardinger and Garvo Lanete, compounding to the woes of the ballclub that were already without Sean Anthony and Jonathan Grey.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Meralco coach Norman Black, however, admitted the late rally by NorthPort is a concern heading into the quarterfinals, but was nevertheless glad that he was able to give playing time to the second stringers in preparation for the next round.

“In this business, you take the wins as they come because they don’t come often,” said Black. “It was a little bit scary in the end. Maybe I substituted a little bit early on my bench, they couldn’t hold the lead, and I have to bring the veterans back to win the game for us. At the same time, I was able to give a lot people a lot of playing time.”

Bong Quinto led a balanced attack for Meralco with 14 points on 4 of 6 from threes to go along with eight rebounds in the game. Raymond Almazan and Chris Newsome have a similar 11-point, seven-rebound statline with Almazan sealing the win with a lay-up with 24.9 seconds left in the game.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Meralco never trailed in the game as the Bolts led, 23-14, in the first period bucked by an 18-2 start. The lead was beyond reach when the Bolts took a 69-50 lead, the biggest in the match.

Jervy Cruz had 15 points and 17 rebounds for NorthPort, while Kelly Nabong and Paolo Taha each had 14 points as the Batang Pier are set to exit the bubble following the conclusion of their campaign in the bubble.

The scores:

Meralco 80 – Quinto 14, Newsome 11, Almazan 11, Jackson 10, Amer 10, Jamito 6, Black 5, Faundo 4, Maliksi 3, Hodge 2, Salva 2, Caram 2, Jose 0, Pinto 0.

NorthPort 73 – Cruz 15, Taha 14, Nabong 14, Subido 9, Ferrer 9, Guinto 7, Manganti 2, Revilla 2, Elorde 1.

Quarters: 23-14; 39-30; 67-50; 80-73.

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.