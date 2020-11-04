Newsome gets support from old reliables as Meralco adds to Blackwater woes

MERALCO drew crucial baskets from Chris Newsome as the Bolts got back to their winning ways after beating struggling Blackwater, 89-85, on Wednesday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

Newsome finished with a game-high 19 points as the Bolts improved their record to 4-3 after suffering a defeat at the hands of San Miguel last week.

Reynel Hugnatan, who celebrated his 42nd birthday on Tuesday, and Bong Quinto had 14 points each as the Bolts handed the Elite their fourth straight loss including defeats on back-to-back days in the resumption of the games inside the Smart Giga Clark City bubble.

Tension, however, marred the final seconds of the match when Raymar Jose and KG Canaleta were seen swinging forearms against each other. Both players were ejected during the 5.9-second mark of the game.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.