    PBA

    Newsome gets support from old reliables as Meralco adds to Blackwater woes

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Cliff Hodge takes it strong to the hoop against Marion Magat.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    MERALCO drew crucial baskets from Chris Newsome as the Bolts got back to their winning ways after beating struggling Blackwater, 89-85, on Wednesday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

    Newsome finished with a game-high 19 points as the Bolts improved their record to 4-3 after suffering a defeat at the hands of San Miguel last week.

    Reynel Hugnatan, who celebrated his 42nd birthday on Tuesday, and Bong Quinto had 14 points each as the Bolts handed the Elite their fourth straight loss including defeats on back-to-back days in the resumption of the games inside the Smart Giga Clark City bubble.

    Tension, however, marred the final seconds of the match when Raymar Jose and KG Canaleta were seen swinging forearms against each other. Both players were ejected during the 5.9-second mark of the game.

