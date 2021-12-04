Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Meralco trades Trevis Jackson to Rain or Shine for Franky Johnson

    by Reuben Terrado
    4 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    MERALCO has acquired Franky Johnson in a trade with Rain or Shine for Trevis Jackson, the Bolts announced on Saturday morning.

    The PBA has approved the trade, according to Meralco.

    Johnson moves to Meralco after a one-conference stay with Rain or Shine, the team that picked him 17th overall in the PBA Season 46 draft.

    Trevis JacksonTrevis Jackson moves to Rain or Shine after being picked by Meralco in the 2019 draft.

      Jackson was the Bolts’ fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft.

      "He is a good teammate, and we thank him for giving his time and effort to Meralco. We wish Trevis the best with his new team," said Meralco team manager Paolo Trillo.

      PHOTO: PBA Images

      This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
