MERALCO and TNT face off for one last time this season when they collide in Game Five of the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals on Monday night at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

The rubber match is slated at 7 p.m. with the winner facing Barangay Ginebra in the championship series beginning on Jan. 8.

No team has won back-to-back in the series, and the Bolts are looking to break the trend at the most important time.

“This series has been a game of adjustments,” Black said. “Obviously, TNT won the first game so they’ve been a little bit ahead as far as that is concerned. Now, we just have to figure out what to do in Game Five and how we can adjust to make sure we can get a victory.”

Meralco tied the series and forced a Game Five on Saturday when the Bolts beat TNT, 95-83. Allen Durham posted a double-double of 36 points and 13 rebounds for the Bolts.

Meralco now is just a win away from reaching the finals and once again gain another shot at the Governors’ Cup crown against Barangay Ginebra, a team which they lost to in the 2016 and 2017 edition of the third and final conference of the season.

TNT, on the other hand, is eyeing as finals appearance for the second straight conference after Terrence Jones led the KaTropa to the title series against San Miguel in the Commissioner’s Cup.

TNT is also looking to make it back to the Governors’ Cup finals after eight years when the then-Tropang Texters absorbed a sorry Game Seven defeat against Petron that ended their bid for a Grand Slam in the 2011 season.

In Game Four, the KaTropa got contributions from KJ McDaniels, who had 26 points, along with the locals led by Troy Rosario, who had 15 points in the contest but their effort was not enough.

TNT veteran Jayson Castro stressed the need for the KaTropa to contain Durham if they want to win Game Five and return to the finals.

“Siguro kailangan naming ma-stop si Durham kasi both wins nila, siya talaga eh. So kailangan talaga naming humanap ng paraan kung paano talaga siya ma-stop,” said Castro.