Meralco taps Tony Bishop as import after Shabazz Muhammad pullout

MERALCO is set to bring in Tony Bishop after the team confirmed that Shabazz Muhammad will no longer play for the Bolts in the coming 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

The Bolts made the confirmation on Sunday.

Bishop, 32, played college ball with Richland College and Texas State and played briefly for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the NBA D-League, now called G League.

The Bolts confirmed that Muhammad will not be able to make it for the reinforced conference due to "family matters."

"We wish Shabazz the best in dealing with his family matters, and we are looking forward to welcoming Tony Bishop as our import for this conference," says Meralco Bolts team manager Paolo Trillo.

