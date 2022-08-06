Meralco taps Johnny O'Bryant as import for Commissioner's Cup

MERALCO took a step ahead of the PBA pack as it sets to bring in former NBA player Johnny O'Bryant as import in the Commissioner's Cup.

The 6-foot-9 O'Bryant was a second-round pick of the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2014 draft and played for the team until 2016.

He also had stints with the Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets.

The Bolts made the annoucement on O'Bryant's signing on Saturday.

