    PBA

    Meralco taps Johnny O'Bryant as import for Commissioner's Cup

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: Johnny O'Bryant Instagram

    MERALCO took a step ahead of the PBA pack as it sets to bring in former NBA player Johnny O'Bryant as import in the Commissioner's Cup.

    The 6-foot-9 O'Bryant was a second-round pick of the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2014 draft and played for the team until 2016.

    See Gray back in town but still no timetable for return, says Cone

    He also had stints with the Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets.

    The Bolts made the annoucement on O'Bryant's signing on Saturday.

    PHOTO: Johnny O'Bryant Instagram

