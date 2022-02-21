NOT even Rey Nambatac’s comeback from a two-game absence failed to stop the bleeding for Rain or Shine.

The Elasto Painters suffered a second straight loss after a 93-88 beating at the hands of Meralco Sunday in the PBA Governors Cup despite their top playmaker finally suiting up at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Nambatac missed out on the team’s previous two outings against NorthPort and Alaska due to a sprained left knee which he suffered prior to the resumption of the conference.

“Nung nag tune up kami nito against Magnolia,” he said of the injury. “May maga lang doon sa ilalim ng buto, pero pag check up nothing serious naman.

“Advice lang ng doctor strengthening kami, which is yun ang ginawa namin. Ang laki na nga improvement. Ok naman na. Eighty percent na yung pag galing niya.”

Tough night for Rey Nambatac

In his return game, Nambatac finished with 12 points, two rebounds, and three assists, but struggled with his shots by going 4-of-11 from the field.

The Elasto Painters fell to a 3-5 record for ninth place and out of the loop for the eight-team playoffs.

All is not yet lost though, with the team still to play three more games in the eliminations.

“Crucial para sa amin kasi naghahabol kami ng panalo dahil nasa baba kami,” he said.

