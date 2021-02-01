Meralco signs lights-out gunner Allein Maliksi to new contract

ALLEIN Maliksi will continue shooting the lights out for Meralco.

The 33-year-old wingman extended his contract with the Bolts on Monday when the team officially began its group workouts at the Meralco gym in Ortigas.

Maliksi signed the new deal - terms were not made available - in the presence of Meralco manager Paolo Trillo and representative Danny Espiritu.

"It's a big blessing," said Maliksi after the contract renewal.

The gunner out of University of Santo Tomas was a vital piece in the Bolts’ campaign in the bubble season last year when they made the semifinals of the Philippine Cup for the first time in franchise history.

Maliksi averaged 10.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 35 percent from three-point range.

He is the latest Bolt to be signed to a new contract after Reynel Hugnatan, Jamer Jamito, Noy Baclao, Reymar Jose and Michael Canete.