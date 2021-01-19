Meralco signs backup big man Raymar Jose to contract extension

ONE by one, Meralco is bringing back the same players who were part of the franchise’s best ever finish in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Big man Raymar Jose signed a new one-year deal with the Bolts on Monday, becoming the latest player the Bolts will be bringing back in time for the league’s Season 46th season.

The 28-year-old Jose, picked No. 3 overall by Blackwater in the 2017 draft, signed the contract in the presence of team manager Paolo Trillo and representative Ed Ponceja.

His contract extension comes after the franchise similarly renewed the respective pacts of big men Reynel Hugnatan, Noy Baclao, and Jammer Jamito.

Jose was part of the Bolts’ bench mob during the Philippine Cup bubble where the team came close to barging in the finals of the all-Filipino conference for the first time ever when they pushed eventual champion Barangay Ginebra to a do-or-die Game Five in their semifinals series.

Unfortunately, Scottie Thompson spoiled the party for Meralco when he hit the game-winning three-pointer for the Kings at the buzzer, 83-80.

Nonetheless, the semis stint was the highest finish achieved by the Bolts in the conference considered as the ‘crown jewel’ of the league.

Jose, who won a UAAP men’s basketball championship with Far Eastern University in 2015, averaged 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in the Clark bubble.