Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, May 12
    PBA

    Meralco set for early practice return after completing swab testing protocols

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: PBA Images | reyhugnatan21 on Instagram

    IF things go as planned, Meralco could be starting its full practices and scrimmages in preparation for the PBA season as early as May 15.

    Meralco team manager Paolo Trillo said the Bolts have complied with the PBA’s protocols of undergoing swab tests seven days before and two days before the start of practices.

    The final swab test by the Bolts were conducted on Wednesday, which would give them the green light to resume training this week.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Trillo said Meralco is now waiting for the government’s decision on whether it will downgrade the NCR+ bubble to general community quarantine (GCQ) by May 15, which will allow them to practice in Metro Manila.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Still, Trillo said the Bolts are also planning to conduct a 10-day bubble training in Ilocos Norte if Metro Manila will remain at modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

    “Hinihintay namin ‘yung announcement kung papayagan na dito sa Metro Manila,” said Trillo on Wednesday.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Under the latest guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force, PBA teams can now practice in GCQ and modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) areas, setting the stage for the possible resumption of the 2021 season.

      The PBA has prepared Batangas City, a GCQ area, as a venue for the resumption of practices in case NCR+ remains at MECQ on May 15.
      ___

      We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PBA Images | reyhugnatan21 on Instagram

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again