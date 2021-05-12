Meralco set for early practice return after completing swab testing protocols

IF things go as planned, Meralco could be starting its full practices and scrimmages in preparation for the PBA season as early as May 15.

Meralco team manager Paolo Trillo said the Bolts have complied with the PBA’s protocols of undergoing swab tests seven days before and two days before the start of practices.

The final swab test by the Bolts were conducted on Wednesday, which would give them the green light to resume training this week.

Trillo said Meralco is now waiting for the government’s decision on whether it will downgrade the NCR+ bubble to general community quarantine (GCQ) by May 15, which will allow them to practice in Metro Manila.

Still, Trillo said the Bolts are also planning to conduct a 10-day bubble training in Ilocos Norte if Metro Manila will remain at modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

“Hinihintay namin ‘yung announcement kung papayagan na dito sa Metro Manila,” said Trillo on Wednesday.

Under the latest guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force, PBA teams can now practice in GCQ and modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) areas, setting the stage for the possible resumption of the 2021 season.

The PBA has prepared Batangas City, a GCQ area, as a venue for the resumption of practices in case NCR+ remains at MECQ on May 15.

