Meralco looking to finally get over hump with Alvin Pasaol and Co. on board

MERALCO is satisfied with its draft picks on Sunday after selecting Alvin Pasaol in the first round.

The Bolts strengthened their core by drafting Pasaol, a former University of the East standout who also showed his wares in the Fiba 3x3 and Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 tournaments.

Aside from Pasaol, the No. 2 ranked 3x3 player in the country, Meralco also selected Jayr Yasa and Louie Brill III in the PBA Season 46 Draft.

“There’s no question that Alvin Pasaol is one of the best scorers in the draft. We’re looking forward to seeing him on the team and developing him even further,” said Meralco team manager Paolo Trillo in a statement. “We’re pleased with the results of this year’s draft and we’ll keep working to achieve more this 2021.”

The Bolts are looking to strengthen their line-up after reaching the semifinals of the PBA Philippine Cup last year, falling one game short of a finals appearance.

Pasaol said he is excited to work for the Bolts especially with Aaron Black and Chris Newsome, players that he looks up to.

“I’m so motivated kasi nga nakapasok sila sa semifinals. Siguro dadagdagan lang namin ang efforts namin at makakapasok na sa finals. Gagawin ko ang makakaya ko para makatulong sa team at makakuha ng title,” Pasaol said.

Pasaol also wants to exemplify Meralco’s ‘Charge Forward’ battle cry.

“(To ‘Charge Forward’) means I will do my best. Gagawin ko lahat para ma-impress si Coach Norman at mga teammates ko. Ipaglalaban ko sila,” Pasaol added.

