Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Jul 19
    PBA

    Chris Newsome gets vote as PBA Player of the Week

    by from the wires
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    Chris Newsome and the Bolts stun the league-leading Beermen.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    MERALCO survived hell week on the way to clinching a quarterfinal berth in the PBA Philippine Cup, thanks to Chris Newsome.

    Ranged against the powerhouse SMC troika of Barangay Ginebra, Magnolia, and San Miguel in a week-long stretch, the Bolts stood their ground and won two of the three games that propelled them to the playoffs.

    The team pulled it off without coach Norman Black, whose mother passed away in the US last week, with deputy coach Luigi Trillo and team captain Newsome steadying the ship for Meralco.

    During the crucial span, Newsome put up all-around numbers while holding his own on the defensive side to help the Bolts climb to 6-4 and solidify their place in the Top 6 for a spot in the best-of-three series.

    The high-flying guard averaged 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists to go with 1.3 steals in three big games for Meralco, earning for him the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honor for the period covering July 13-17.

    Continue reading below ↓

    In a hotly-contested race for the weekly honor, Newsome prevailed over Rain or Shine’s Rey Nambatac and San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo following a close vote from among the men and women who regularly cover the PBA beat.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    “It’s just a part of the challenge for us to have this type of schedule. It’s not something we look down on but something we looked at as a challenge. That’s something that not every team has to go through,” said Newsome.

    Chris NewsomeChris Newsome and the Bolts secure a quarterfinal seat with a game to spare.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The former Rookie of the Year started the week with 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in Meralco’s 90-73 rout of Barangay Ginebra.

    Against Magnolia, he delivered a stats line of 24-4-5-1-1 in a 97-88 overtime loss, before putting up 16 markers, five boards, and five dimes in the Bolts’ thrilling 89-86 victory over San Miguel.

    “We feel if we’re capable of getting through that together, then we’ll be prepared come playoff time, and I think that’s exactly what this last stretch did. It got us ready for the playoffs.”

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    PBA Updates
    topicTim ConetopicJune Mar FajardotopicJio JalalontopicChito VictolerotopicRobert BolicktopicTerrence Romeo
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Chris Newsome and the Bolts stun the league-leading Beermen.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again