    PBA

    Chris Banchero a 'game-time decision' for Game Five

    by homer d. sayson
    1 Hour ago
    Chris Banchero played just 17 minutes in Game Four due to an 'upper body' injury.

    WHETHER or not Chris Banchero will play in the deciding Game 5 of the Meralco-Magnolia semifinals will be "a game-time decision," sources told SPIN.ph on Thursday.

    Sources also said the Filipino-Italian star has an upper-body injury, not back spasms as previously reported.

    Banchero will be evaluated by a team doctor on Thursday and more information on his health and availability will be forthcoming when the Bolts assemble for practice this 4 pm.

    After a relatively slow start in this series, Banchero, who is still learning the Meralco system after just joining the team via free agency last February 2, finally found his stride in Game 3 where he dazzled with 23 points and 5 dimes in the Bolts' 101-95 victory.

    But he logged only 17 minutes and 38 seconds of play in last night's Game 4 loss and was seen wincing in pain on the bench.

    topicChot ReyestopicJio JalalontopicAlex CabagnottopicLeo AustriatopicArwind SantostopicTab Baldwin
