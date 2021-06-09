Meralco rookie Alvin Pasaol eager for season to start

ALVIN Pasaol is raring to make up for lost time in Meralco as he looks forward to rejoining his new ballclub.

"Syempre motivated akong makabalik na sa Meralco practice. Excited na akong makasama ang mga teammates ko at mga coaches," he told Spin.ph.

Pasaol, the No. 9 pick in the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft, missed the first training bubble of the Bolts in Ilocos Norte due to his obligations with the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 team that saw action in the Fiba 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Graz, Austria.

Unfortunately, the No. 2-ranked 3x3 player in the country wasn't able to suit up for the national team as he was replaced by Santi Santillan in the competition proper.

Although the burly 6-foot-2 banger was unable to strut his stuff in the OQT, Pasaol said there were lessons learned and he relished the experience despite the team's winless showing.

"Kahit hindi naman ako nakalaro, thankful pa rin ako sa mga teammates ko at kay coach Ronnie (Magsanoc) at sa coaching staff, sa mga boss namin sila boss Al (Panlilio) at boss Butch (Antonio). Nandoon sila parati sa likod namin at never nila kaming pinabayaan hanggang sa dulo," he said.

It certainly wasn't the result the Philippines was hoping for, going 0-4 in Group C to bomb out of the competitions.

But Pasaol said that the team truly gave it their all despite the hindrances that plagued the team from its buildup at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

"Sobrang proud ako sa team namin. Kahit na natalo kami, binigay namin ang lahat ng makakaya namin," he said. "Kahit sobrang hirap ng pinagdaan namin, simula pa lang ng day one ng practice namin, hindi kami sumuko at umayaw. Kinaya namin ang lahat ng pagsubok para sa bayan."

Now, though, Pasaol is turning his attention on his rookie season with Meralco where he is looking to make an impact and capitalize on the learnings he's had after playing the 3x3 game for the better part of the past two and a half years.

"Madadala ko from 3x3 yung mentality na never giving up, na laban lang ng laban. Gagawin ko ang lahat ng makakaya ko ano man ang mangyari," he said.

"Excited na akong ipakita yung laro ko sa Meralco para makakuha kami madaming panalo at makapasok ulit kami sa finals."