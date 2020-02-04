Meralco rewards Bong Quinto with two-year contract extension

THE rookie considered by his coach as one of the biggest draft steals in PBA history is staying put with Meralco.

The Bolts made sure of that by rewarding the sophomore guard Bong Qunito with a two-year contract renewal after an impressive season that saw him overachieve and become a key figure in Norman Black’s rotation.

Quinto, the former junior NCAA Rookie-MVP out of Letran, was previously booked for just a one-season deal after his value dropped on draft day when he wasn’t selected in the first round of the rookie class of 2018.

Averaging a triple double in his final season with the Knights, he was a projected first-round pick in the draft, but failed to hear his name until the second round at No. 14.

It was Meralco deputy coach Ronnie Magsanoc who took notice of Quinto’s availability that the team lost no time in tapping his services.

Quinto proved his worth to the Bolts that soon enough, he was already a part of Black’s starting rotation especially in the season-ending Governors Cup where he played a key role in the team reaching the conference finals against Barangay Ginebra.

The signing of the 6-foot-1 guard is the latest in Meralco’s move to bring back the team’s major core for the coming season.

Also getting a new deal from the Bolts on Tuesday was reserved wingman Jammer Jamito, who got a fresh one-year contract.

Still negotiating for new contracts are Allein Maliksi and Anjo Caram.