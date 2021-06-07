Meralco returns to Ilocos Norte for Part II of training camp

THE Ilocos training camp may have done Meralco a world of good that the Bolts are again looking to redo the entire process.

The team is planning to make the trip up North in Laoag to resutome its bubble training while scrimmages are still not allowed by the government in the NCR+ bubble.

“Babalik kami ng June 11,” said Meralco team manager Paolo Trillo in a short text message.

The Bolts wrapped up their two-week camp in Ilocos last May 30 and were looking to build up on the gains they obtained during the bubble training once they return to the confines of their own facility at the Meralco gym in Ortigas.

But with GCQ (General Community Quarantine) ‘with restrictions’ being extended in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces until June 15, the team decided it would be better if Meralco spends a week or two of scrimmages in Ilocos Norte.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Bolts practiced at the Laoag Centennial Arena and stayed at Fort Ilocandia during their previous stay that was arranged through Ilocos Norte Governor Matthe Manotoc.

Big man Raymond Almazan admitted the Bolts further developed their chemistry and camaraderie during the two-week camp where the team did nothing but think and play basketball.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Sobrang laking bagay na may ganito kaming setup (training camp) ng practice. Kaya tingin ko makakatulong yan sa amin this upcoming season kasi iba yung may chemistry na kayo para maganda yung itakbo ng team,” he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“And para sa amin, malaki yung mga ganitong bagay kasi yung camaraderie and chemistry ng team nabi-build namin going to the season.”

For the meantime as Meralco management arranges its coming trip up North, the Bolts are doing their scrimmages at the Batangas State University.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.