    Tue, Nov 14
    PBA

    Hodge, Bolts cross paths with 'brother' Durham in EASL match vs Ryukyu

    Former Meralco import turns adversary as Bolts take on reigning Japan B.League champs
    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    AN old familiar face is about to welcome the Meralco Bolts in their first-ever overseas venture in the East Asia Super League (EASL).

    Allen Durham PBA meralco

    The Bolts battle defending B.League champion Ryukyu Golden Kings that feature former Meralco import Allen Durham on Wednesday at the Okinawa Arena in Japan.

    The clash will be the first meeting between Durham and Meralco since the two parties were on the same side during the 2019 Governors Cup Finals against Barangay Ginebra, when they lost for the third time in a finale against the Kings.

    READ: Su Braimoh to miss Meralco game in EASL owing to 'technicality'

    Meralco arrived in Okinawa on Monday.

    Cliff Hodge, a constant frontcourt partner by Durham with the Bolts, described the mini-reunion as ‘super fun.’

    “We went to battle for years and years, trying to get a championship together. And we always had the unfinished business,” said Hodge in an EASL interview. “And I’m glad that he actually won a championship in Japan last year.”

      Durham and the Golden Kings beat the Chiba Jets last season to claim in the B.League championship.

      Despite no longer playing together under one team, Hodge and Durham kept the communication lines open.

      “We stayed in touch and we’re almost like brothers. We always count on each other and I’m glad to see him and how he’s doing over (in Japan),” said the veteran forward.

