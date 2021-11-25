Meralco gets over hump, nips Platinum Karaoke to grab 3x3 Leg 2 crown

MERALCO bounced back from its runner-up finish in the inaugural tournament of the PBA 3x3 after beating Platinum Karaoke, 21-16, to capture the second leg crown on Thursday night at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Tonino Gonzaga led the early charge of the Bolts as the team that also consists of Joseph Sedurifa, Dexter Maiquez, and Alfred Batino bagged the crown and the P100,000 top prize.

The Bolts also atoned for their finals loss to TNT in the first leg, even beating the Tropang GIGA during the semifinal round.

Gonzaga scored three of the first four points of the Bolts to set the tone in the championship game where they never trailed.

Platinum came to within two points, 18-16, following late baskets by Karl Dehesa but Sedurifa closed the game with a field goal and a two-pointer.

Gonzaga topscored for the Bolts with seven points, followed by Sedurifa with six. Maiquez and Batino had five and three points respectively for the Patrick Fran-coached team.

On its way to the championship, Meralco defeated TNT, 21-13, in the semifinals just a few days after it lost in the Leg One final, 21-18. The Bolts also won over San Miguel, 21-12, at the start of the knockout rounds following a 2-1 win-loss record in Pool B.

Platinum Karaoke beat Sista, 20-17, and Limitless App, 21-16, in the knockout rounds, but fell short in the championship game to settle for P50,000.

Chris De Chavez carried the load for Platinum with 11 points but the team got its best finish thus far in the PBA 3x3 after placing fourth in the first leg.

TNT placed third and won P30,000 prize after beating Limitless App, 21-14.

The Bolts and the rest of the teams will only take a break for a day as they play in the third leg beginning on Saturday.

