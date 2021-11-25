Meralco ousts TNT, plays Platinum Karaoke in PBA 3x3 second leg final

MERALCO ousted first leg champion TNT, 21-13, to advance to the finals of the PBA 3x3 second leg on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Bolts scored a barrage of points including back-to-back twos by Tonino Gonzaga and Joseph Sedurifa to grab a commanding 17-11 lead.

Gonzaga sealed the place in the finals after he scored two free throws on a flagrant foul by Lervin Flores.

Meralco got a measure of revenge after it lost to TNT, 21-18, in the Leg One final.

The Bolts will face Platinum Karaoke after beating Limitless App, 21-16, in their own semifinal pairing.

Karl Dehesa had six points including three that broke a 14-13 deficit as the guest team moved to the finals for the first time in the PBA 3x3.

Earlier, TNT shook off Terrafirma, 21-13, to advance to the semifinals with Almond Vosotros scoring 13 points after being eliminated.

TNT trailed 1-4 and 9-10 before Vosotros drained two triples to take a 16-10.

The Dyip aimed to go deep into the second leg, offering their campaign to Roider Cabrera, who is still in the hospital after collapsing on Wednesday night following Day One of the competition.

Meralco beat San Miguel, 12-12, after Gonzaga fired 12 points to move to the semifinals.

Brandon Rosser had eight points as the Appmasters beat Pioneer, 21-17, while Dehesa also had eight points in Platinum’s hard-fought 20-17 win over Sista in the quarterfinals.

