Black feels Almazan-anchored Meralco can match up better with Ginebra twin towers

ANTIPOLO – Meralco coach Norman Black agrees that the Bolts will have a lot more depth in their third meeting against Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals with the major addition of Raymond Almazan, Allein Maliksi, and Bong Quinto.

Black said the Bolts have become a lot better than their roster in 2016 and 2017 where they were defeated by the Gin Kings in the finals of the Governors’ Cup with Almazan, Maliksi, and Quinto now with the team.

“Obviously, Almazan, Maliksi, and Quinto have added to our depth compared to when we faced Ginebra in the past. They’ve made us a better team,” said Black.

Almazan and Maliksi were acquired by Meralco in trades this season, while Quinto was picked 14th overall in last year’s rookie draft, bolstering the roster of the Bolts that are still searching for their first PBA crown after they dropped their only two previous finals appearances.

Black, however, hopes Almazan and Maliksi will be able to come up with an impact in the finals against Ginebra.

Black admitted he saw that Almazan had a difficult time, match-up wise in their recently concluded semifinal series against TNT where the Bolts won in Game Five, 89-78.

“This particular series was a tough match-up for Almazan,” said Black of his prized center who was acquired in a trade with Rain or Shine last May. “Almazan had a tough time offensively and defensively because he had to stay on the import the whole time and guarding Rosario, he is stretched out to the three-point line the entire time.”

“I’m hoping that against Ginebra, the match-up will be a lot better because of Greg (Slaughter) and Japeth (Aguilar) where Almazan will be staying on the paint a lot more compared to this series,” said Black.

Maliksi, meanwhile, has only been with the team for two months and Black believes the player acquired in a trade with Blackwater is still in the honeymoon stage of his tenure with Meralco.

“I still feel Allein is still adjusting a little bit to the team because he’s just joined us this conference,” said Black.

Overall though, Black is hopeful Almazan, Maliksi, and Quinto have help the Bolts to finally get over the hump.

“I think all three guys will help us,” said Black.