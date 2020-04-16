Meralco, MVP group to honor Ranidel de Ocampo in special ceremony

MERALCO – and TnT Katropa for that matter – plan to give a special ceremony honoring the recently retired Ranidel de Ocampo once the PBA resumes its stalled season.

Team manager Paolo Trillo admitted that a tribute to the 38-year-old forward is definitely being discussed by management of the Manny V. Pangilinan group, where De Ocampo played 11 of his 15-year playing career as a pro.

Trillo described RDO as a ‘class act.’

“Definitely a player of his stature deserves something special like that,” said the Meralco executive. “That will all be discussed. While his last playing years were spent with us (Bolts), one group lang naman kami (MVP) with TnT.”

The special retirement event will have to wait first as the PBA is currently on an indefinite break owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

De Ocampo played for TnT from 2008 to 2017 before being traded to Meralco. It was with the Katropa that the native of Tanza, Cavite played the best years of his illustrious career, winning a total of six championships, earning two Finals MVP, a Best Player of the Conference, and being named part of the Mythical First team three times.

“Yung best years naman talaga niya is with TnT,” Trillo pointed out.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Ranidel de Ocampo shows his first and only Best Player of the Conference award he won in the 2014 Governors' Cup, sharing the stage with Best Import AZ Reid.

De Ocampo was still good enough to display a semblance of his old form during his early days with Meralco before a number of injuries began to slow him down.

But for someone who’s experienced and a battle-scarred warrior like him, RDO certainly commands respect within a young Bolts team.

‘We will surely miss him in the team. Si Ranidel was like a big brother especially to our younger guys. He was mentor to our players,” said Trillo.

The Meralco manager said De Ocampo has been hinting to them about finally hanging his playing jersey last year.

“Matagal na kasi siyang may health problem. Gagaling siya and makakapag-practice na, but after which magkaka-injury ulit siya,” said Trillo. “Nag breakdown na yung katawan niya. Buong third conference hindi na siya nakalaro.”

The uncertainty of De Ocampo’s health had Meralco deciding not to include him for the moment in the Bolts’ active roster for the league’s 45th season.

And if ever RDO decides to finally walk away, the Bolts reserve the right for him to personally announce it.

“Ranidel is a very professional player and sa amin yung retirement siya dapat ang mag-a-announce,” said Trillo.