    Fri, Jul 15
    PBA

    What you need to know about PBA Friday doubleheader

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Raymond Almazan stepped up for Meralco in the decider.
    Raymond Almazan and the Bolts try to deny Jio Jalalon and the Chicken Timplados.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    THE race for the twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals heats up as three teams still in contention for the incentive see action on Friday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

    PBA schedule July 15

    Magnolia and Meralco battle at 6 p.m., while Blackwater looks to go up in the team standings and arrest a skid in its clash with NLEX at 3 p.m.

    The Hotshots, Bolts, and the Bossing are all tied at fourth place with similar 5-3 win-loss records with still a shot at claiming the last twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals.

    TNT is currently leading in the race for that last incentive, finishing the eliminations with an 8-3 slate. San Miguel has already clinched the first spot with a 9-1 win-loss record with still one game to play.

    Of the three teams, the Hotshots are on the longest winning run as they claimed their fourth straight win with a 104-83 trouncing of Terrafirma last week.

    The Bolts are also performing well as of late with back-to-back victories, all with stand-in coach Luigi Trillo at the helm, including a 90-73 decision over Barangay Ginebra last Wednesday.

    After a strong showing, the Bossing are on a slump, falling to their second straight defeat at the hands of Rain or Shine, 107-90, last Wednesday.

      Blackwater’s opponent NLEX, meanwhile, is in dire need of a win after its third straight loss on Saturday against Rain or Shine, 96-86.

      NLEX is sitting in a share of seventh with a 4-5 win-loss slate, but is still in the bubble with NorthPort and Rain or Shine, with 3-6 records, piling up victories as of late to give themselves a change at the quarterfinals.

