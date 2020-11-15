Meralco looks to complete upset of San Miguel in sudden death

MERALCO seeks to pull off an upset and eliminate San Miguel on Sunday in its PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals clash at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

The only rubber match of the quarterfinals is slated at 6:45 p.m.

The Bolts are eager to finish off the Beermen after topping them, 78-71, last Friday and erasing their opponent’s twice-to-beat advantage.

But Meralco coach Norman Black knows dislodging the five-time defending champion is easier said than done.

Black said San Miguel had a bad shooting night in the series opener, and had the Beermen hit a few of them, it would have made big difference in the match last Friday.

San Miguel only shot 5 of 32 from threes.

“The one thing you have to respect with San Miguel is that they’ve been so great for so long, they are very experienced, they are missing some key players right now but they still have key players out there on the court,” said Black.

“You can’t really let your guard down when you are playing them. Even if they have a few injuries, you have to go out and play hard every minute that you are in the court,” Black said.

Reynel Hugnatan and Aaron Black made key shots in the Meralco victory that moved them closer to a semifinal berth and a date with perennial rival Barangay Ginebra in the best-of-five series.

For San Miguel, Mo Tautuaa had 14 points and 11 rebounds, but had little help because of the poor shooting of the Beermen.

Marcio Lassiter had 12 points but was 1 of 9 from threes, while Arwind Santos delivered eight points and missed three triples in the contest.

“They missed three-point shots that they normally make, Arwind normally makes, Marcio Lassiter normally makes. You can’t let your guard down. You have to play hard for 48 minutes,” said Black.

