Noy Baclao reunites with Black at Meralco after signing free-agent deal

HOPEFULLY, the reunion would be for the better this time.

When the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) is finally over, Noy Baclao is set to reunite with college coach Norman Black after Meralco acquired the services of the veteran forward from Bacolod City.

The former top rookie overall pick is still recovering from surgery on a ruptured right patellar tendon he suffered on opening day of last year’s PBA Governors Cup, and has been temporarily put on the reserve list of the Bolts.

Baclao’s contract with Alaska is already expired and apparently, the two sides failed to agree on a new deal.

Alaska team manager and board of governor Richard Bachmann did confirm the parting of ways between the two parties following a four-year partnership that saw Baclao playing a significant role in the second unit of the Aces in four Finals appearances.

“His contract expired and opted not to renew,” said Bachmann in a short text message.

SPIN.ph tried to get the side of Meralco, but hasn’t gotten a reply as of post time.

A person privy to the Bolts’ acquisition of Baclao, however, confirmed that the player has been cleared as an unrestricted free agent, leading him to negotiate with Meralco.

The source however, would rather not tackle the circumstances that prompted Baclao to leave the Aces.

Joining the Bolts meant Baclao reuniting with Black, the same coach with whom he won back-to-back UAAP men’s basketball championships. He was also named the Finals MVP in 2008.

Baclao, who now has longer time to recuperate from his injury after the ECQ was further extended until May 15, and Black had a short-lived reunion at Talk ‘N Text during the 2013-2014 season, but the stint never translated into a championship.

But as they say, this reunion may end up to be sweeter the second time around.