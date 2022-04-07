Tony Bishop, Meralco careful not to get ahead of themselves

CHICAGO - It was around 9:30 pm last night when Tony Bishop finally made his way back from the Araneta Coliseum to the refuge of his spacious Pasig city hotel room.

After logging 39 minutes and 22 seconds in Game 1 of the Governor' Cup Finals, he was tired and needed to replenish some of the energy he used to manufacture 20 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound Best Import candidate proved to be a handful for Ginebra but he was quick to deflect credit to his teammates.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"It was a great team effort," he told me in between bites of chicken and rice.

Yup, it's the only way to upset the heavily-favored Gin Kings, who fell 104-91.

Apparently, the Bolts got the memo.

Allein Maliksi sank 5-of-7 treys to lead Meralco with 22 points. Cliff Hodge drilled 8-of-9 off the bench and chipped in 17. Aaron Black had 12 points and 6 rebounds while Chris Banchero, still dealing with an injury, served six dimes.

Continue reading below ↓

Despite their glorious shooting - 50 percent from the field (42 of 81) and 52 percent from 3 (11 of 21) - coach Norman Black, in a separate interview, insisted that for them to win the championship, "our defense must show up."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

And it did in Game 1 where Meralco held Ginebra to just 38 percent from the field (31 of 81) and 29 percent from 3 (10 of 34).

Justin Brownlee led the Gins with 27 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists but he missed 13 of his field goals and he sank just 2 of 7 from long distance.

"They're very hard to stop. But our defense will try to force them to take tough shots and make them earn their points. That's all you can ask for," Bishop stressed.

THE "BEASTY" BOYS.

Scottie Thompson and Christian Stanhardinger combined for a monster effort of 39 points, 24 rebounds and six dimes. That, however, was about the only thing positive that came out of the Gins in Game 1.

Continue reading below ↓

They were outrebounded, 48-44, got beat in assists, 30-25, were dominated in the paint, 52-35, and were crushed in bench scoring, 32-14.

And L.A. Tenorio, the team's heart and soul, had a Goliath-sized struggle that saw him put up only 5 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists with 2 turnovers in 34 minutes of action.

Tenorio went 1-of-8 from the field, including a mere 1-of-4 from 3.

Ginebra tried to latch on to their patented never-say-die spirit and mount a furious rally, but when Bong Quinto swished a 3 with 8:37 left in the fourth quarter, there was no coming back from an 85-64 deficit.

"We haven't done anything yet. It's just one of four games we need and it will only get tougher from here," Bishop said of the Bolts' 1-0 series lead.

Indeed.

Ginebra is a multi-titled, battle-tested crew that has been on that "backs against the wall" spot so many times before. Coach Time Cone, the PBA's most decorated, always has something up those long sleeves of his.

Continue reading below ↓

But coach Norman will be ready, too.

And so the chess match continues in Game 2.

Looks like we have another good one coming this Friday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.