On advice of family, Allen Durham leaves Korean league due to virus outbreak

FORMER Meralco import Allen Durham is leaving his Korean Basketball League (KBL) ballclub due to the growing threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

In a report by the Korean Herald, Durham's team Busan KT Sonicboom confirmed that Durham will no longer finish the ongoing season of the KBL due to the rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country which is now at more than 2,000.

Serbian cager Boris Savovic also recently left his club Goyang Orion due to the COVID-19.

Durham played for the Sonicboom after his stint with Meralco where he won the Best Import Award for the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup. However, the Bolts could only come up with a runner-up finish after losing to Barangay Ginebra in the finals.

Durham also confirmed the development on his Twitter account.

"I'm very sad not to be able to finish this season due to the massive coronavirus outbreak. My family and I felt it was necessary for me to return to America for safety purposes. In my eyes, family is first above all," wrote Durham.