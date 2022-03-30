Meralco hopes for the best as Chris Banchero deals with back injury

MERALCO is hoping for the best after Chris Banchero didn’t play for majority of Game Four of the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals against Magnolia.

Banchero played for only 17 minutes and finished with seven points after erupting for 23 points in Game Three last Sunday. Reports from the TV broadcast bared Banchero suffered from back spasms that curtailed his mobility.

Meralco coach Norman Black said he will know more about the injury on Thursday, but admitted Banchero has been bothered by it for a few weeks now.

“I’ll find out tomorrow. I’m not really sure right now. He got hit in the chest area and it’s something that is bothering him,” said Black. “When I went to put him back in the game, he said he couldn’t make it. We will find out tomorrow”

With Banchero out, Meralco suffered a 94-73 defeat to Magnolia, setting the stage for a knockout game on Friday for a place in the finals opposite Barangay Ginebra.

Continue reading below ↓

Naturally, Black is concerned about the health of his point guard, which played a huge role in their win last Sunday that put Meralco ahead 2-1 in the series.

“It’s very concerning. He was the best player last game. It’s very concerning that he couldn’t come back in the game. But I’m hoping.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"We have a dayoff tomorrow. That will be give him a chance to heal up. This is something that is bothering him for a couple of weeks now. Hopefully, he will be able to get back and play on Friday,” said Black.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.