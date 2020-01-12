Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Meralco holds breath over Almazan injury scare early in Game 3

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    RAYMOND Almazan was brought back to the locker room early in Game Three of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals on Sunday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    Almazan was treated in the dugout after an awkward landing while trying to shoot a layup. It appeared the Meralco slotman stepped on someone's foot after a rebound and was seen favoring his left knee.

    The initial prognosis is that Almazan suffered a strain in his left knee, but, as of this writing, it is still unsure whether the Meralco big man will return to the match.

