PBA preview: Meralco eyes finals as Magnolia tries to force decider

MERALCO looks to close out Magnolia on Wednesday in its best-of-five semifinal series in the PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup at Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Magnolia vs Meralco Game 4 preview

The Bolts hold a 2-1 series lead entering Game Four set at 6 p.m.

Meralco is on the cusp of going back to the Governors’ Cup finals for the fourth time in the last five seasons after a 101-95 win over Magnolia on Sunday.

Tony Bishop scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Game Three win, with Chris Banchero also a vital cog to the Bolts after draining 23 points as Meralco moved one win away from ousting Magnolia, the top seed of the playoffs.

Meralco coach Norman Black said the Bolts still have a lot to improve despite holding off the Hotshots in Game Four.

“I didn’t think we played great. I thought there were times that we didn’t execute well. Our defense was decent. It was pretty solid,” said Black.

On the other hand, Magnolia guns for an opportunity to play another game and a rubber match for a spot in the finals. The Hotshots won Game One of the series but have squandered two straight matches, the first time the ballclub lost consecutive outings this conference.

“We are down but we are still not out. May another game pa. Make sure lang na we have the proper mindset for Game Four,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.

All eyes will be on Paul Lee as to how he will perform in Game Four. Lee has been bothered by an ankle injury and has been a non-factor on offense, having shot only 10-of-37 from the field and had only five points in the Game Three defeat.

