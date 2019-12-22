Trilogy vs Ginebra beckons but Meralco focused on TNT in semis decider

MERALCO is one win away from facing Barangay Ginebra again in a PBA Governors’ Cup finals trilogy.

But for the Bolts, they are not thinking that far ahead as their focus is on Game Five where they are facing TNT for the final time in the semifinals on Monday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

“We just want to get there,” said Meralco import Allen Durham.

Durham was part of the two Meralco teams that reached the finals of the Governors’ Cup – 2016 and 2017 – only to lose to Ginebra, including the first one when Justin Brownlee scored a three right on the defense of Durham to score a walk-off win for the title in Game Six.

“It wouldn’t matter who is on the other side. We just try to get back and finish it this year,” said Durham.

Baser Amer shares the same sentiment, saying that the Bolts will have all the time to think about Ginebra if they hurdle TNT.

“Sa ngayon kasi, hindi namin naiisip ‘yan,” said Amer, who was a sophomore when Meralco faced off with Ginebra for the first time in 2016. “Gusto lang namin isipin na makabalik sa finals lang. Kapag nanalo kami sa Game Five, may two weeks kami na pahinga.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Cliff Hodge, meanwhile, said Meralco hasn’t been in the finals for two years, the last one during that 2017 Governors’ Cup encounter with Ginebra, so the last thing the Bolts need is to become overconfident.

“Not really,” said Hodge, when asked if facing Ginebra again in the finals is an added motivation. “That’s the other side. We are not even there. We just want to make it to the finals, that’s it. We haven’t made the finals since two years ago, even the playoffs this year. We want to make it. That’s it. That’s all in our minds. Next game.”

While facing Ginebra will definitely be an added motivation for Chris Newsome, that isn’t the primary goal as TNT is definitely a team that can beat Meralco for that last finals berth and the right to face Barangay Ginebra starting on January 8.

“We definitely want to go back to the finals and it wouldn’t be more fitting than to go up against anybody but Ginebra. But again, we need to take care of business. We will see what happens. We can’t have the mentality of looking past Talk ‘N Text right now. That’s not the right mentality. We just have to take one possession at a time,” said Newsome.