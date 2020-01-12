Meralco hopes to ride momentum as Ginebra tries to get back on track

MERALCO hopes to ride the momentum and Barangay Ginebra tries to get back on track as the PBA Governors’ Cup finals resumes with Game Three on Sunday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Bolts and the Gin Kings clash at 6:30 p.m.

Meralco looking to win two straight games in this series following a 104-102 victory over Barangay Ginebra on Friday night at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City.

PHOTO: Freddie Dionisio

With only a day in between games, Meralco only did film viewing in preparation for Sunday’s Game Three to make sure the Bolts won’t wear out following the game in Lucena.

Meralco coach Norman Black focused on countering Ginebra’s box-and-one defense, done to try and contain Bolts import Allen Durham.

“I think we have to manage things well,” said Black. “Obviously, we need to put some offense against box-and-one because that’s what hurt us. We’ll do that and we’ll be ready for Sunday.”

Despite concerns about Ginebra’s defense, the Bolts still did well against it, with Durham still a beast inside by finishing with 21 points and 18 rebounds, and Chris Newsome adding 17 points.

Baser Amer also atoned for his poor shooting in the series opener by scoring 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting from downtown.

A big revelation for the Bolts in Game Two was their bench with Nards Pinto and Nico Salva providing the spark by combining for 21 of the team’s 29 bench points.

“The bench gave us a big lift. In the last game, they weren't really there but I called Nico Salva off the bench for the first time in a long, long time and he came in and delivered for us. Anjo Caram played well. Nards Pinto was a revelation in the first half, he was scoring the basketball for us. We really got a big lift from the bench tonight and that's what we need in the series,” said Black.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

The Gin Kings fell behind by 19 points, but fought to trim the gap to two. For Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone, the effort was not enough.

“We battled back which I'm proud of but that's not going to be enough for this series. Being proud of the guys is not going to win the series for us. We've got to do more.”