Bolts surprised to stay in twice-to-beat edge race despite layoff

DESPITE missing nearly two weeks of court action, Meralco was fortunate to find itself still in second place when the Bolts were cleared to play this week.

The Bolts solidified their hold of that spot and a chance at the final twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals after defeating Terrafirma, 95-83, in their first game back in the restart.

“That was interesting. It just happened that way,” said Meralco coach Norman Black, when told that they remained at number two even with their absence last week. “I thought by the time we came back to the games, I thought that the other teams will be ahead of us.”

“But because of certain teams losing to certain teams, we ended up with those two losses that kept us in second place.”

Meralco firmly in 2nd spot

Meralco stayed in second place with a 6-2 card following the victory over Terrafirma in a game that saw the Bolts miss two key players Chris Newsome and Cliff Hodge as well as members of Black’s coaching staff.

Black noted the challenges in the preparation after the stoppage of their games in the middle of the conference. The lack of games showed on the court in the early goings of the Terrafirma contest.

“Some of my coaches as well as my manager are also affected by the health protocol so they are not here. Even the coaching staff was a little big undermanned tonight. We were off for two weeks so when that happens in the middle of the season, you never have any idea of how your team is going to play when you come back,” said Black.

“I thought we were very rusty in the first half. We didn’t have a very good job rebounding the basketball in the second quarter. But in the second half, we did rebound the ball better. We were getting our shots to go. We were able to take advantage of some match-ups that I thought were good for us and we came up with the victory,” he added.

Amidst Meralco’s predicament, Black said it was huge for the team to still come away with a victory which had players such as Anjo Caram and rookie Alvin Pasaol stepping up.

“This win today was a big win for us. There’s another big game on Saturday against Blackwater. Hopefully, if we can get that win, there’s a decent chance of going for the twice to beat,” said Black.

