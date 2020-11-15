Meralco, Ginebra meet in semis this time, but stakes just as high

MERALCO arranged another playoff series against Barangay Ginebra, this time in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble.

Just last January, the Bolts were on the losing end of the Governors’ Cup championship series against the Kings, who won in five games for their third conquest in as many finals meetings against the same ballclub.

This time, Meralco will take on Ginebra in a best-of-five semifinals series in the Philippine Cup under a different set-up – inside the Smart Clark Giga City bubble the league staged in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stakes may not be as high as the Governors’ Cup Finals, but interesting nonetheless as the winner will move closer to an elusive Philippine Cup title.

While Barangay Ginebra’s last Philippine Cup title came in 2007, Meralco, prior to Sunday’s win, hasn’t even reached the semifinals of an all-Filipino conference since its return to the league in 2010.

Meralco coach Norman Black was quick to remind everybody that Ginebra remains a puzzle that the Bolts have yet to solve.

“They’ve been getting the better end of the match-up, by the way. Hopefully, we can change that this conference,” said Black.

The Bolts finally clinched that first-ever semifinal berth in franchise history with a 90-68 win over San Miguel, becoming the 16th team in PBA history to overcome a twice-to-beat disadvantage in the playoffs.

Even with the rousing victory over the erstwhile five-time champions, Black warned the Bolts still have a long way to go.

“The battle is only half won,” said Black.