    Meralco set for Ilocos Norte training camp

    by Kate Reyes
    PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

    THE Meralco Bolts are the first PBA team to return to practice.

    On Sunday, the whole team is headed to Laoag, Ilocos Norte to conduct its closed-circuit training.

    The announcement was made on their official Instagram page on Saturday night.

    "Our goal is to lead the way and show how sports and safety can go hand in hand," the post wrote.

      Swab tests to all the players and staff were conducted earlier in the week.
