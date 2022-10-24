Import Johnny O'Bryant has played his last game with Meralco

CHICAGO - The Meralco Bolts are parting ways with Johnny O'Bryant.

Sources told SPIN.ph that the 29-year old import was informed of the new development on Monday and was no longer required to attend team practice.

Although O'Bryant, a former NBA player who had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets, is averaging a healthy 26 points and 14.5 rebounds per game, it hasn't translated into team success.

Meralco is lagging in the Commissioner's Cup standings with a 1-5 record and in danger of missing the playoffs.

Pending the approval from the PBA, SPIN.ph is withholding the name of the Bolts' replacement import.

O'Bryant, meanwhile, appears to have already found a landing spot.

A team in the Chinese Basketball Association has just announced they are signing O'Bryan't next month.

