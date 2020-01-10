Meralco bench mob Salva, Pinto, Caram catch Ginebra by surprise

LUCENA - Much to coach Norman Black's delight, Meralco's second unit came to play on Friday night in a 104-102 Game Two victory over Barangay Ginebra in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup Finals.

"The bench gave us a big lift," said the veteran mentor after the Bolts knotted the best-of-seven series to one game apiece.

So unlike its measly six-point production in Game One, the Meralco bench mob proved its worth by firing 29 points compared to just 12 for Ginebra.

John Pinto started that assault as he came in for a foul-riddled Baser Amer and caught the opposition by surprise with his four triples in the first quarter that pushed his side up, 36-21, and set the tone for the game.

"Nard Pinto was a revelation in the first half, he was scoring the basketball for us," Black said of the former Arellano guard, who finished with a 4-of-7 clip from threes, on top of four assists and two steals.

The others eventually followed suit.

Nico Salva came in for Chris Newsome and Allein Maliksi, who were both saddled with foul trouble after the halftime break. His baskets were exactly what the Bolts needed to keep the rallying Gin Kings away in the third period.

So was Anjo Caram, who kept the ship afloat early in the fourth quarter and set the table for the starters to finish off Ginebra for good.

"In the last game, they weren't really there, but I called Nico Salva off the bench for the first time in a long, long time and he came in and delivered for us. Anjo Caram played well," said Black.

Salva produced nine points, four dimes, and two boards in 17 minutes, while Caram scored all of his five points in the payoff period.

Also delivering quality minutes was Bryan Faundo, who even hit a three in the third frame while also playing solid defense against the Ginebra bigs.

Those, to Black, truly were the difference makers.

"We really got a big lift from the bench tonight and that's what we're gonna need in the series," he said.