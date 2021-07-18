Meralco makes it two wins in a row, ruins SMB season debut

MERALCO won its second game of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, beating San Miguel, 93-87, on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig to spoil the return of June Mar Fajardo and Terrence Romeo and the Beermen debut of CJ Perez.

The Bolts turned the tide for good in the third quarter to take the provisionary solo lead with a 2-0 win-loss record. Chris Newsome scored a game-high 17 points including the dagger three-pointer with 42 seconds left for a 91-83 advantage.

The game, however, was marred by an injury to Romeo, who twisted his ankle awkwardly and appeared to hyperextend his knee while executing a crossover move in the final quarter. He never returned.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

San Miguel is holding its breath as Romeo, in his first game after a shoulder dislocation prematurely ended his stint in the bubble, was unable to walk on his own when he returned to the dugout to get treatment.

Continue reading below ↓

Aaron Black finished with 14 points including back-to-back triples in the fourth to bring Meralco’s lead to 85-77 after San Miguel came within five points.

Reynel Hugnatan added 13 points, while Nards Pinto ignited a third-quarter run, scoring all of his 11 points in that period as the Bolts outscored the Beermen, 32-18.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

“We got off to a slow start. I thought San Miguel played aggressively in the first quarter. Kinda caught us on our heels. We didn’t respond very well with the physicality,” said Meralco coach Norman Black.

“We settled down a little bit towards the end of the first quarter and the second quarter, and we started playing our game and started defending a lot better. In the second half, I think our conditioning probably came into play as we were able to pull away a little bit.”

Ragged Fajardo comeback

The much-awaited appearances of Romeo, Perez, and Fajardo didn't go as anticipated.

Romeo finished with 18 points before going down with the injury in the 8:32-mark of the third quarter. The Beermen were only trailing by six points, 77-71, when he was forced to exit the game.

Perez, acquired by San Miguel in a trade with Terrafirma, scored 17 points, and added six rebounds and two steals but in a losing effort.

Continue reading below ↓

Playing his first match since the quarterfinals of the 2019 PBA Governors’ Cup, Fajardo played only 18 minutes and finished with five points and five rebounds on 2-of-7 shooting from the field.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

Meralco 93 – Newsome 17, Black 14, Hugnatan 13, Pinto 11, Quinto 7, Maliksi 7, Pasaol 7, Belo 7, Hodge 4, Almazan 4, Jackson 0.

San Miguel 87 – Romeo 18, Tautuaa 17, Perez 17, Lassiter 11, Santos 8, Ross 5, Fajardo 5, Cabagnot 4, Gotladera 2, Pessumal 0.

Quarters: 18-25; 42-41; 74-59; 93-87.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.