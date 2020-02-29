Meralco pounces on Poy Erram-less NLEX in tuneup

MERALCO defeated NLEX, 95-84, on Saturday afternoon at the Meralco Gym in their tune-up game in preparation for the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

The Bolts pulled away from a tight contest in the final canto, as the team’s preparation for the Philippine Cup got off to a fine start.

The Road Warriors played their first tune-up game without Poy Erram, who has officially been traded to TNT on Friday. Erram already showed up for the Katropa practice during the same afternoon.

PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

Continue reading below ↓

Raul Soyud and Michael Miranda also helped out in picking up the slack for the Road Warriors to no avail.