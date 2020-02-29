Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Meralco pounces on Poy Erram-less NLEX in tuneup

    by Reuben Terrado
    4 hours ago
    Baser Amer goes for a layup with his non-shooting hand against Kris Porter.
    PHOTO: marlo cueto

    MERALCO defeated NLEX, 95-84, on Saturday afternoon at the Meralco Gym in their tune-up game in preparation for the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

    The Bolts pulled away from a tight contest in the final canto, as the team’s preparation for the Philippine Cup got off to a fine start.

    The Road Warriors played their first tune-up game without Poy Erram, who has officially been traded to TNT on Friday. Erram already showed up for the Katropa practice during the same afternoon.

    Raul Soyud and Michael Miranda also helped out in picking up the slack for the Road Warriors to no avail.

      Baser Amer goes for a layup with his non-shooting hand against Kris Porter.
      PHOTO: marlo cueto

