McCarthy's bubble comeback ended for good by a broken nose

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Rashawn McCarthy just played his final game in the PBA bubble.

On the day he was finally reinstated back in the Terrafirma lineup, the Fil-Am guard suffered a nasal fracture after an accidental hit by Meralco rookie Aaron Black in their PBA Philippine Cup game at the Angeles University Foundation gym on Sunday.

McCarthy underwent an x-ray on the broken nose at the nearby The Medical City and is projected to be out for at least 10 weeks. He will be evaluated again at TMC on Monday.

"Hindi na siya makakalaro," said Terrafirma coach Johnedel Cardel.

The 31-year-old native of New York got hit by a driving Black with 3:08 to go in the first quarter and the Bolts on top, 20-11. The Meralco rookie was called for an offensive foul.

It took a while before McCarthy was able to walk to the Dyip bench as he was left with a bloodied nose.

McCarthy had barely seen action when the accident happened.

He was likewise playing his first game since being benched for two games by the coaching staff as a disciplinary action, reportedly due to a dispute on playing time.