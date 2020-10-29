McAloney says he meant no harm on Parks: 'Di ako ganung player'

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Rookie Will McAloney insisted there was no intention to hurt Bobby Ray Parks after a slight bump led to a bad fall by the TnT Tropang Giga guard during a heated moment in NLEX’s 109-98 victory over its sister team in the PBA Philippine Cup Thursday night.

The incident sent Parks crashing the floor and grimacing in pain, while TnT main man Jayson Castro went over to McAloney and angrily confronted the big man from Cebu.

But the 6-foot-5 freshman said he meant no harm on Parks as he even apologized to both Castro and TnT guard Roger Pogoy.

“Hindi ako ganung klaseng player,” said McAloney after the game at the Angeles University Foundation gym, stressing he was just standing under the goal when Parks barreled into him in a drive to the hoop.

“Hindi naman ako ganun na player na sasahurin ko yung kapwa player ko. Paano kapag gawin sa akin?”

McAloney was only assessed a flagrant foul penalty 1 and had to sit out for three minutes.

But the episode only added flavor to an already heated situation, with technical fouls being called on NLEX coach Yeng Guiao and TnT veteran big man Jay Washington for a verbal altercation.

McAloney still managed to return in the endgame, replacing teammate JR Quinahan following the unsportsmanlike foul called on him and Parks. The rookie sank both free throws awarded to him to cap another solid job off the bench that saw him contribute six points and three rebounds in the Road Warriors’ second win in seven outings.

Those were numbers that are product of his hard work, according to McAloney.

“Hardworker talaga ako kasi alam ko someday magpe-pay off yung mga ginagawa ko. Pero yung ganung klaseng player, hindi ako ganun,” he said.

“Hindi ko naman intensiyon yung ganun.”