Maximum 200 individuals inside arena during PBA games

THE PBA made an ocular inspection at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig three days before the formal opening of the league's 46th season.

Commissioner Willie Marcial personally led the inspection of the venue that will serve as home of the Philippine Cup and the succeeding conference for this year.

The inspection of the facility was done as staff of the Commissioner's office had their swab testing on Tuesday in the same place.

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

The arena has been refurbished for the upcoming season courtesy of former Rizal governor and Antipolo City Mayor Junjun Ynares, whose family owns the venue.

Among those inspected were the court flooring, the buzzer at the scorer’s table, shot clock, time clock, the goal posts, team bench, allotted seats/places to those allowed inside the court, availability of infrared thermometers, sanitizers, among others.

Ynares Arena dry run

A short dry run was also held on how to go about things before, during, and after the game proper.

Marcial added that just a little less than 200 persons will be allowed inside the venue during game days, while maximum team personnel allowed on the bench is now at 27 from the previous 25 during the Clark bubble.

The season-opening Philippine Cup officially kicks off on Friday with a tripleheader that begins at 12:30 p.m.

A short and simple opening ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m.

