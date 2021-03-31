Ahanmisi willing to go through 'mentally tough' PBA bubble again just to play

AMIDST the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, Maverick Ahanmisi said he is willing to play in another PBA bubble just so that he can play again.

Ahanmisi made his feelings known on his Twitter account on Monday, the first day of the second installment of the enhanced community quarantine for Metro Manila and its surrounding provinces.

The Alaska cager admitted he has also grown tired of seeing other countries able to play during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Ahanmisi said that if another season would entail another bubble, he is willing to play in it.

“The PBA bubble was tough mentally, but if that’s what we gotta do to play let’s get it,” wrote Ahanmisi. “We all are tired of watching other countries play basketball already. We wanna play too!”

Ahanmisi also a ‘pleading face’ and a ‘loudly crying face’ emojis in his tweet.

The PBA looks headed for another postponement of its 2021 season that was initially pegged at April 11 but was moved to April 18.

The dates were set well before the Inter-Agency Task Force put Metro Manila, and the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Bulacan, now collectively called as the NCR+ bubble, under ECQ.

The PBA was considering that the season be played outside a bubble and in a closed-circuit set-up in which the teams will only travel from home to venue under strict protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The league was considering holding the games at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City before the second ECQ was announced.

