Maverick Ahanmisi not supporting PBA All-Star 'popularity contest'

MAVERICK Ahanmisi was adamant on Twitter that he doesn’t want to take part in the PBA All-Star game, even though some who are closely watching his play feel that he deserves to play in Passi, Iloilo.

“I’m good. I don’t want to join,” wrote Ahanmisi on Twitter in response to a tweet that he should be part of the 24 players in the All-Star Game, voted by the fans.

“This is exactly why I don’t wanna join. It’s a popularity contest. People who are more deserving aren’t even getting voted in because it’s being overshadowed by people with big names. I’m not supporting that,” Ahanmisi added.

When asked to elaborate on Saturday following Converge’s game against NLEX, Ahanmisi reiterated that he has seen a lot of players not making it over the years.

“I don’t want to be part of it,” said Ahanmisi. “That’s just me. No knock to the people that do want to be part of it. But I’ve seen too many players deserving of it and they are never in it. So I just don’t want to be part of it.”

Ahanmisi also mentioned that he was already part of the All-Star before, winning two titles in the Obstacle Challenge in 2016 and 2017.

“The All-Star Game is not for me. That’s just point blank. It’s not for me. I’ve been a part of it. I’ve been a part of that weekend before. I won the obstacle challenge two years in a row. And then they didn’t allow me to come back. After that, it’s been… I just don’t want to be part of it.”

The Converge star said he is glad that not a few people feel that his performance merit an appearance in the All-Star Game.

“I do appreciate the people saying that I need to be in there. But I’ve been vocal on Twitter, social media, whatever. But I do appreciate them trying to have me there. But I don’t (want to be part of the All-Star). I just don’t want to be part of it. Leave it to the June Mars and the Scotties, all of them,” said Ahanmisi.

For the first time since his early Rain or Shine days, Ahanmisi has been providing top-notch numbers for Converge this season. His current Governors’ Cup campaign is his best of his career as he is currently averaging 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and shooting 50 percent from the field.

“This is probably the best I’ve played in my career. It is what it is. I don’t know if I’m an All-Star per se but like I said, it’s what the fans want,” Ahanmisi said.

Ahanmisi said he credits his strong showing this season to the stability he is now experiencing with his career.

“Honestly, it’s a lot of moving pieces for me with Alaska bowing out, Converge coming in, coach Jeff changed to coach Aldin. A lot of moving pieces. But I feel like I found a home here with coach Aldin. System works for me. We are starting to play well. We lost today but I think it fits with the players,” said Ahanmisi.