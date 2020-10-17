Maurice Shaw sent back to hotel as back spasms continue to act up

ANGELES CITY – Back spasms continue to hound rookie Maurice Shaw.

For the second straight game, the Blackwater big man didn’t suit up for the Elite as the 6-foot-9 Shaw went back to the Quest Hotel from the Smart 5G-powered Angeles University Foundation and watched as the team defeated NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA Philippine Cup Saturday night, 98-88.

Coach Nash Racela said the Elite continue to be patient with the return of their prized big man, who they picked no. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft.

“Actually nandito na siya kanina, pero hindi makagalaw kaya we sent him back (hotel) para makapag-pahinga pa,” said the Blackwater coach.

“Hopefully, by next week ok na,” he added. “Sana, you’ll never know.”

Without the 35-year-old center, the Elite were still all about business against the Road Warriors after another third-quarter explosion that allowed the team to rip a tight game apart.

Veteran big man KG Canaleta came up big for Blackwater with 18 points to share scoring honor with Don Trollano.

It was the second win in three outings for the Elite, who lost a close game against Barangay Ginebra, 99-103, with Shaw in uniform but didn’t see action.

Fortunately, Blackwater remains competitive even in Shaw’s absence.

“Until such time, tatawid-tawid muna kami,” Racela said.

