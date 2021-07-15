Maurice Shaw gets second chance as part of NLEX 3x3 team

BIG man Maurice Shaw just got a new lease on life in his PBA career.

The 6-foot-9 Fil-Am has been assigned by NLEX to its 3x3 team for the inaugural edition of the three-a-side tournament in Asia’s pioneering pro league next month.

Shaw is now in the country and has completed the required 10-day quarantine for arriving passengers.

But he has yet to show up in Road Warriors’ practices pending the completion of a health protocols.

“For swab and vaccination pa siya. And then will be included in the 3x3 team,” said an NLEX insider.

Shaw, 36, was acquired by the Road Warriors as part of the three-team trade involving the No. 4 overall pick in the last rookie draft, which TNT used to secure the services of highly-touted guard Mikey Williams.

Health condition – not to mention his age - limited Shaw to just three games as a rookie with Blackwater in the Philippine Cup bubble last season, and it was uncertain what the future holds for the former No. 2 overall pick at NLEX.

If ever Shaw gets to play for the Road Warriors in the 3x3 meet, the team will be parading one of the most veteran rosters in the league as NLEX is going to be led by 15-year wingman Larry Fonacier, 39.

Joining Shaw and Fonacier in the unit to be handled by Borgie Hermida and Emman Monfort are rookie David Murrell, AC Soberano, and Kyles Lao.

