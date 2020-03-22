Rookie at 35, Maurice Shaw says it's not too late to impress in PBA

ENTERING the PBA at the age of 35 isn’t exactly the usual, but Maurice Shaw doesn’t see it as a disadvantage as he looks forward to a new challenge at Blackwater.

In fact, the second overall pick in last year’s regular draft is hopeful of having a long career in the PBA even though he came in late.

“I think everything just came into place,” said Shaw. “Ideally, earlier would have been better but it’s perfect timing even though my age doesn’t seemed so ideal for a rookie to try to still play for many years after I got drafted.”

“But hopefully, I’ll be able to stay healthy and play longer,” said the Fil-American.

PHOTO: PBA Images

A product of Hutchinson Community College in Kansan, Shaw played for the Harlem Globetrotters from 2005 to 2006 before taking his act to Portugal then back to the US with the American Basketball Association.

Shaw, whose mother has Filipino roots, went on to play in Thailand for the Dunkin Raptors as well as the Kabayan Pilipinas Basketball Club, where he was able to team up with Filipino players.

The jury is still out for Shaw but he is nevertheless looking forward to test himself against some of the best big men in the pro league.

PHOTO: marlo cueto

“I played overseas for a while in different countries but I’m really excited to see where I measure up because I believe, not to be biased, that here in the Philippines, in Southeast Asia, it’s the best league and has the best locals.

"It will really make me play hard and step up my game a lot,” said Shaw.

Shaw is also bracing for the challenge of going up against the top bigs in the league led by June Mar Fajardo, although that match-up with the six-time MVP will have to wait until next year due to his tibia injury.

“As an athlete, you never want to see a fellow athlete go down even though I never played against him or know him well. I really send my prayers out to him,” said Shaw of Fajardo. “It would be a good to match up against him. I know he is the most dominant big man here. I always want to go up against guys like that.”

“I know for me, it’s going to be challenging. I’m still new here. The style of play is different for me to adjust but I’ve been doing a good job. Other teams are still powerful without a dominant big man but it will still be a good challenge for me."