TNT coach Mau Belen seeks consistency in PBA 3x3 calls

THE PBA 3x3 Second Conference resumed Saturday with TNT coach Mau Belen asking for consistency as far as officiating is concerned.

The lady mentor admitted the Tropang Giga had been at a lost the past two legs at how referees had been calling the games.

In particular, she was referring to the two straight close losses the team suffered against Limitless App in the last two legs of the standalone tournament.

The Tropang Giga lost in Leg 3 finals against the Appmasters, 21-20, in a game that had its turning point when Samboy De Leon was whistled for a technical foul in the homestretch that resulted in a penalty free throw for Limitless.

In the semis of Leg 4 two weeks ago, the Appmasters also edged the Tropang Giga out, 20-19, in which Limitless was awarded with 12 free throws on 11 fouls called on TNT. Limitless meanwhile, was inly whistled for five fouls.

“Both games were one-point difference. And it always boiled down to an additional free throw, an additional foul. It’s frustrating because we thought we played both games (Leg 3 and 4) against Limitless our best basketball,” said Belen.

“I’m not blaming anyone but I just want to see some consistency on the calls of the referees,” she added. “Hopefully in the next coming legs it would be better kasi para din sa kagandahan ng liga.”

With prize money also at stake, Belen also said consistency in officiating would also not deny teams and players to compete for the purse amounting to P100,000 for the leg champion, P50,000 for the runner-up, and P30,000 for third placer.

“I’m calling for consistent and fair calls cause I don’t want my players to be robbed the chance to bring home money to their families,” the TNT coach added.

The Tropang Giga evened their two game sta the start of Leg 5 after winning over Terrafirma, 21-13, but losing to Purefoods TJ Titans, 21-15, in the first day of pool play at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

TNT is bunched in Group C with San Miguel, Purefoods TJ Titans, and Terrafirma 3x3.

Limitless App meanwhile, shows the way in Pool B, accompanied by Barangay Ginebra, guest team Master Sardines, and Sista Super Sealers.

Leg 4 winner Meralco leads the way in Pool A together Pioneer Pro Tibay, Platinum Karaoke, CAVITEX, and NorthPort.

The Bolts however, were without regular big man Alfred Batino, who was relegated to the reserved list after going down with a plantar fasciitis.

Taking his place is Maclean Sabellina who joins the trio of Tonino Gonzaga, Dexter Maiquez, and Joseph Sedurifa.

